Russian upper house speaker discusses Russian parliamentary elections with PACE president

VIENNA, September 7. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house, Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday she has met with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Hendrik Daems to discuss the topic of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Russia.

"As for the elections, naturally, it was one of the topics of our conversation. On my part, I said I don’t understand what is going on - even before the election campaign, we heard calls that these elections will be illegitimate. It is nothing but interference into our country’s domestic affairs," she told journalists on the sidelines of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, which is being held in Vienna on September 6 through 8.

"I told Mr. Deams that we are very surprised over the PACE Bureau’s decision to follow this wrong path and refuse from monitoring the elections. They have decided to send an election assessment mission of only five people. It looks like they simply want to check it off the list and distant themselves from this matter as though they are following somebody’s course toward discrediting Russian parliamentary elections," she said.

The PACE press service said earlier that a mission of five PACE observers will visit Moscow on September 17 through 19 to assess the parliamentary elections in Russia.

Elections to the Russian State Duma are scheduled for September 19, 20201, the single voting day. Voting will be organized over three days, namely September 17, 18, and 19. Concurrently, direct gubernatorial elections will be held in nine Russian regions (top executive officials will be elected by local legislatures in three more regions) and 39 regions will elect their legislative bodies.