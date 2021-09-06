Int’l human rights organizations toeing the line with West on Crimean issue — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, September 6. /TASS/. International human rights organizations tend to toe the line of the West when it comes to Crimea, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"International organizations are toeing the line of our Western colleagues. We invite the commissioner on national minorities, the human rights commissioner from the OSCE and the Council of Europe. They always say: yes, we will come but we need to arrive via Ukraine, <…> there is a United Nations General Assembly resolution, which was passed by voting, not through a consensus. Then, a question arises: are you interested in human rights or are you simply working on a political contract?" he said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, they don’t visit Crimea because they don’t want to see the real state of things with their own eyes. "They should look at things with their own eyes to see the facts rather than to indulge in ungrounded accusations just to please their patrons in the West," he stressed.

The Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city with a special status on the Crimean Peninsula, where most residents are Russian, refused to recognize the legitimacy of authorities brought to power amid riots during a coup in Ukraine in February 2014.

Crimea and Sevastopol adopted declarations of independence on March 11, 2014. They held a referendum on March 16, 2014, in which 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol voters chose to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the reunification treaties on March 18, 2014. The documents were ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly, or bicameral parliament, on March 21.

Despite the overwhelming results of the referendum, Ukraine still refuses to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.