Putin arrives to Amur Region to examine Vostochny Cosmodrome construction

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived to Blagoveshchensk Friday on his way from the Eastern Economic Forum.

The head of state plans to visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome, meet with the Amur Region Governor Vasiliy Orlov and hand state awards to the eliminators of regional natural disasters.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin will examine the construction of the cosmodrome infrastructure objects, including the command center and the Angara rocket launching pad.

Vostochny is the first Russian civilian cosmodrome. It is located in the Amur Region near the city of Tsiolkovsky. The President signed the order on construction of the cosmodrome in 2007. The first construction batch included the launching complex for Soyuz-2 carrier rockets. The second batch includes the launching table for Angara-A5 rockets and the accompanying infrastructure. The second batch is expected to be complete in late 2022.