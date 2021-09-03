Russian, UN envoys discuss upcoming meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen discussed the preparation for the next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee during a phone call Friday.

"The sides discussed in substance the issues of the operation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva with an emphasis on the preparation for the 6th sessions of the Committee’s editorial commission," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The sides confirmed the importance of a steady progress in settlement of the Syrian crisis, based on the UN Security Council resolution 2254, including further coordination of efforts in order to ensure a lasting peace and security in Syria."

The previous session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s Small Body took place this January in Geneva.