Uzbek leader’s expected Russia visit bound to be breakthrough trip, Lavrov assures

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Russia, postponed due to the pandemic, will take place as soon as the epidemic situation permits and it will be a breakthrough, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov vowed at the New Knowledge marathon on Friday.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to arrange the planned state visit of the President of Uzbekistan last year. I think it will truly be a breakthrough since its content is unprecedented. As soon as the epidemic situation permits, such a visit will take place", Lavrov stressed that Moscow and Tashkent have daily contacts at the level of relevant ministries and he has excellent relations with the country’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

"The prime ministers communicate within the framework of a specially-created mechanism that makes it possible to coordinate all aspects of our relations in accordance with the deals reached by the presidents," Lavrov added.

Mirziyoyev’s official visit to Moscow, scheduled for the spring of last year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As part of this trip, plans are in store to ink a number of agreements on the joint implementation of major infrastructure projects. In particular, an agreement is set to be signed on the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Central Asia.