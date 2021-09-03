‘It’s becoming unprecedented’: Lavrov takes swipe at bias against Russian business, sports

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The discrimination against Russian businessmen and athletes is getting way out of hand, the nation’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The foreign policy strategy approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin requires us to muster up all [our] powers, efforts and skills to form as favorable external conditions as possible for the development of our country and guarantee its security, social and economic prosperity and, of course, ensure the well-being of our citizens, the protection of their rights worldwide and generally the rights of Russian business as well," he said. "Even more so now that the scale of discrimination against our businessmen and athletes, as you know, is becoming unprecedented."

The minister pointed out that most countries around the world are willing to advance equal and mutually beneficial relations with Russia, but it’s the West who continues to seek domination of the global arena.