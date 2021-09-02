‘Worn-out propaganda cliches’: Russian lawmaker blasts Zelensky's US visit

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The deals signed during the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to the United States are framework agreements, and the Ukrainian leader’s core messages failed to achieve their goal at his meeting with the US chief executive, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Russian politicians have no intention to interfere in the internal affairs of the United States or Ukraine, but the "lion's share of the final statements" of Zelensky and Biden had a pronounced anti-Russian bias. "In the joint statement, we predictably see worn-out propaganda cliches. For example, it said Washington and Kiev would continue to work to hold Russia accountable for its aggression, and they would continue to oppose Nord Stream 2," Slutsky noted.

The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee drew attention to the fact that the United States promised to provide Ukraine with $60 mln worth of weapons and $45 mln in humanitarian aid. "A bilateral defense agreement was signed that would expand cooperation in the Black Sea, cybersecurity and intelligence as well as a joint statement on launching a strategic dialogue in the field of energy and climate."

"These are framework agreements, not strategic ones. The amount of assistance is not colossal," he said. "Zelensky tried to beg the United States to join the Donbass negotiation process and tried to raise the topic of Nord Stream 2 much more widely."