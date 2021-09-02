US may try to detain athletes it suspects of doping — Lavrov

YEKATERINBURG, September 2. /TASS/. The United States may try to illegally detain and bring to its territory the athletes it suspects of doping and considers as a threat to its interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with the sports community of the Sverdlovsk Region on Thursday.

"I do not rule out that the Americans, who "abduct" those they suspect of something around the world and bring to their own territory illegally, may use the same methods for punishing athletes who have tested positive for doping and whom they consider as a threat to their interests at international competitions," Lavrov said.

"Our US counterparts’ wish to illegitimately spread their laws to all other countries and all other jurisdictions manifests itself in the sports movement, too," Lavrov added.