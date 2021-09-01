More than 7,000 cast votes in Russia’s Duma elections — Pamfilova

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The chairman of Russia’s Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, has said that more than 7,000 people in Russia’s ten regions have cast early votes in the State Duma elections.

"From August 29 to September 16, early voting is being held in 36 constituent entities of Russia in the State Duma elections - in remote regions, on ships at sea, and at polar stations," Pamfilova said at the CEC meeting on Wednesday.

"As of August 31, a total of 7,717 voters have cast their ballots in Yakutia, and the Kamchatka, Khabarovsk, Khanty-Mansi, Chukotka, and Yamal-Nenets regions," she said.

In remote and hard-to-reach areas 6,438 cast their votes ahead of time. Another 1,279 did so on ships at sea.

The elections of the 8th State Duma are due on the single voting day, September 19, 2021, although the voting procedure will be held during three days: September 17, 18 and 19. Alongside the elections of the lower house of parliament, there will be direct elections of the heads of nine regions of Russia (in another three regions the top executive officials will be elected by the legislative assemblies) and 39 regional parliaments.