Putin praises efforts of Russian companies to protect children on Internet

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin counts on the cooperation of global digital platforms with Russia for the protection of children on the Internet.

He said this at the ceremony of signing voluntary obligations by the companies, that found of the Russian alliance on the protection of children in the digital space.

"I do hope that you will manage to establish a dialogue with global digital platforms and to jointly work with them on protecting children in the digital environment. There are many countries, including European ones, that already have such experience," he said.

Putin noted that "it is important to create standards in this area independently."

"Russia - and you know this better than anyone else - is strong in digital technologies. This is proved by your achievements, the achievements of our biggest companies on the global market," he said. The Russian leader stressed that serious training of personnel is an obligatory condition for development and moving forward.

"It is necessary to further create favorable conditions for breakthrough technologies in our country," he said.

According to Putin, the fact that Russian Internet companies today place the interests of children above all, formulate and promote moral and ethical principles in the domestic segment of the Internet, speaks of the maturity of promising domestic developments in digital business.

"I wish you success. I believe that what you are doing now and what you are creating as a structure that will protect our children, create conditions for their development, is extremely important. This is not a business task. This is a task of a national scale," Putin concluded.