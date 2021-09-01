Russia cannot be talked to from position of ‘mentors,’ as West does — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Western states have no rights to talk to Russia from a position of "mentors," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday, adding that Russia seeks to build only equal relations with other states.

"We have never aspired any confrontation, let alone self-isolation, and we are ready for cooperation with Western states, if they change their approach and stop acting as mentors who know everything and have no since, while Russia is a student that has to do its homework. This is no way to talk to anyone, let alone Russia," he said.

The Minister noted that Russia equally seeks to strengthen its sovereignty and build good relations with all countries.

"Our plans are based on the firm support of our population for the course towards the reinforcement of the Russian sovereignty and the course towards good neighborliness with our surroundings and development of good relations with everyone ready to do it honestly, on an equal basis," Lavrov added.