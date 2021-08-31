Russians to reject West sponsored political agenda as development course — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russians will not opt for the agenda of the West-supported opposition as a perspective for the country’s development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The West, in his words, is seeking to set people against one another in those countries which it sees as rivals. "Naturally, we see various methods via our so-called off-parliament opposition activists who are working mostly from abroad. Like in Belarus. We have the same story <…>. But I am convinced that our people will not opt for such activities as a perspective for the development of their country and, like Belarusians, will not yield to the attempts to impose anything on them from outside," he said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, the West’s attempts to picture itself, with all of its current peculiarities, as a role model "will not work either in normal Orthodox countries" or in Muslim states.