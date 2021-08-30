Moscow ready to cooperate with London on Afghanistan, senior diplomat says

ARKHANGELSK, August 30. /TASS/. Russia is ready to cooperate with the UK on Afghanistan to the extent that London is prepared to do so, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second European Department Sergey Belyaev told TASS on Monday.

"We are ready to cooperate with all our partners to the extent that they are ready," he said responding to a question on the issue.

According to the senior diplomat, Moscow and London currently maintain contacts on Afghanistan via the UN.

On Sunday, a British diplomatic source told TASS that the UK recognized the need for joint work on Afghanistan with Russia and China, given Moscow’s and Beijing’s capabilities to influence the authorities in Kabul.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the country’s capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Many countries are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff. The Taliban that assumed control of the country said that all foreign forces had to leave Afghanistan by the August 31 deadline. Otherwise, their presence will be considered the continuation of the occupation.