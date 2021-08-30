Russian, Belarusian presidents discuss upcoming contacts — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko have discussed upcoming contacts in various formats in a phone call, the Kremlin press service reported on Monday.

"Some issues related to bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts in various formats were raised," the report said.

According to the Kremlin press service, during the conversation Putin also wished Lukashenko a happy birthday. The Russian leader earlier sent a telegram of congratulations to the Belarusian president.

On August 30, Lukashenko turned 67.