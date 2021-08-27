Terror attack at Kabul airport was result of rampant chaos, says Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The terror attack at Kabul’s airport was the result of the chaos and turmoil that has been in place since the American military began their evacuation, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said on Friday.

"The fact that the terror attack, these blasts, casualties, the tragedy occurred at Kabul airport was if not natural, but at least quite logical. It is chaos, turmoil, stampedes, a mess there. Efforts to establish order are failing because of the actual diarchy: the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have not yet taken the airport, but want to do it, and the Americans have not yet left it but, naturally, are only thinking of finishing their job. That is why it happened," he said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel.

He noted however that the situation around the Russian embassy in Kabul is stable. "We have settled all security matters with the new authorities and enjoy their protection. The terror attack and the tragedy occurred where the situation had already been bad," the Russian diplomat added.

On August 26, two blasts rocked an area near Kabul’s airport, via which Western nations are evacuating foreign citizens. The terror attack was staged by Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) terrorists. According to the latest reports, at least 170 people, including 13 US troops, were killed. US President Joe Biden said after the attack that the United States would find those responsible for it and was already planning strikes on Islamic State. The Taliban movement, which has seized power in Afghanistan, condemned the terror attack and also promised to punish those responsible.