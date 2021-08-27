Putin discusses situation in Afghanistan with Russia’s Security Council permanent members

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan and international contacts on this subject with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council during a regular meeting on Friday.

"We will continue the discussion of the situation related to the events in Afghanistan, will continue consultations with our partners and will exchange information on these contacts of ours. We will talk about the entire set [of issues] including on the work in the diplomatic, military, humanitarian directions," the Russian president said.

The meeting was attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergei Naryshkin.

Earlier, the Security Council secretary reported that within the framework of the upcoming meeting between the president and the Security Council permanent members on Afghanistan, additional measures on ensuring stability in the region will be discussed. He emphasized that the situation in Afghanistan was being monitored by the Security Council, and Russia’s contacts along the lines of security councils, law enforcement, intelligence and military agencies had already been activated with the countries closest to Afghanistan, above all, with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as with China, Iran, India and Pakistan.