Russia hopes for resumption of simplified regime of exchanges with Italy soon — Lavrov

ROME, August 27. /TASS/. Russia hopes that quarantine restrictions will be gradually lifted and the maximally simplified regime of exchanges between Russia and Italy will resume, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after talks with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio.

"We hope that quarantine restrictions will gradually be lifted and we will be able to resume the maximally simplified regime of mutual trips of citizens of our countries," he said.

He recalled that a month ago the Russian government had decided to resume regular air services with Italy. However, according to Italy’s health ministry, entry to Italy from Russia is allowed only for compelling reasons, such as emergencies, working trips or medical treatment. Tourist exchange has not yet been resumed.

Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano told TASS in late July that it was not ruled out that Italy would be open for Russian tourists in September if Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is finally registered by the EU regulator.