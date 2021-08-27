Establishment of inclusive Afghan government must be sped up amid Kabul attacks — Lavrov

ROME, August 27. /TASS/. Russia condemns terror attacks in Kabul and calls to ramp up assistance to Afghanistan in establishment of an inclusive interim government, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference in the wake of talks with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

"Due to obvious reasons, Afghanistan took a significant place in our discussions. We join the condemnation of the terror attacks and condolences to the families of the victims. Of course, we see at additional necessity to speed up the assistance to the Afghans so that they could establish an inclusive interim government with participation of all main political forces without further delays," he said.

Lavrov informed that the talks also touched upon the problem of migrants and refugees from Afghanistan.

"Our Western colleagues always want to somehow join efforts and look for joint answers," he noted. "But we must learn our lessons - after Iraq, after Libya, and now after Afghanistan. The attempts to impose an alien system of values are very volatile. I very much hope that the third time would be enough to cement this conclusion in the minds of politicians who mull further actions on foreign territories."

Following the US forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced by President Joe Biden in April, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) initiated an offensive against the government forces, and entered Kabul without fighting on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country. Many states are currently evacuating their citizens, including diplomats, as well as Afghans seeking to leave the republic.

On Thursday, two explosions occurred at the Kabul Airport, allegedly carried out by the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia). At least 103 people died, including 13 US servicemen.