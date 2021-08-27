Kremlin calls for constructive discussion of Russia’s foreign agent law

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia needs to have a law on foreign agents, but its administration can be discussed with public figures and legislators in a constructive way, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"There should be such a law [on foreign agents], and there will be [such a law]. Another thing is that the community [of public figures and journalists] may find the administration of some provisions of that law imperfect. This is exactly what should be discussed constructively, first and foremost, in the community itself, and then with our legislators and representatives of the executive power," he said.

The Kremlin saw some media outlets’ appeal against the foreign agent law, but it disagrees with its wording, Peskov went on to say. "We saw that appeal, it is quite emotional indeed. We do not agree with the ‘persecution’ wording. The issue at hand is the administration of the law’s provisions, it contains [certain] requirements. We believe that this rhetoric is not quite correct. Essentially, this appeal is worthy of attention," he explained.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs takes place one way or another. "Almost all countries across the globe face that. Attempts to meddle in our domestic processes from abroad do take place. NGOs, journalists and mass media are often used to meet this objective," he concluded.

Earlier, about a dozen media outlets published statements speaking out against the law on foreign agents and undesirable organizations, demanding that the law be revoked.