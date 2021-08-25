Kremlin attributes heightened terrorist threat in Afghanistan to IS presence

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Moscow believes that the heightened terrorist threat level in Afghanistan is because members of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) are present in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"As for terrorist attacks, the one thing that is for sure is that apart from the Taliban, there are also IS members in Afghanistan. They aren’t native to the country but they are genuine terrorists. This is why the terrorist threat in Afghanistan is certainly quite high," Peskov pointed out.

Members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance and seized control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Subsequently, Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling for armed resistance against the Taliban. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.