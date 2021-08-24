Russia ready to discuss situation in Afghanistan at UNSC — Lavrov

BUDAPEST, August 24. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss the situation in Afghanistan at the United Nations Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The French president [Emmanuel Macron] has recently suggested during a conversation with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin that the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council should meet to exchange views on Afghanistan. We are ready," he said.

Lavrov stressed that Russia has no intention of blocking the Security Council’s work. "They suggest in New York that a Security Council meeting be called with the participation of non-permanent members. We are ready for it too. But it is important to see to it that discussions in such formats don’t drift toward pushing either this or that particular action, but be geared to elaborating approaches that will help reach agreements between the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) and other political forces in furtherance of the contacts that began last weekend," he said.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Western nations are in the process of evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.