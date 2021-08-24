Russia appreciates Hungary’s position against politicizing economic interests — Lavrov

BUDAPEST, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates Budapest’s pragmatic position against holding economic interests hostage to political games, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday.

"As for international issues, we held a frank conversation, particularly on the problems that emerged between Russia and the EU as a result of the blatantly anti-Russian policy an aggressive Russophobic minority is imposing on Brussels," he said.

"We appreciate the sober and pragmatic position of Hungary who believes that regardless of differences — and they will probably always be there in some form — there is still a need to refrain from holding the interests of development and sustained economic cooperation hostage to ideological and political games," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.