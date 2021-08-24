Russia deeply concerned over Kiev’ discriminatory policies — Lavrov

BUDAPEST, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow is deeply concerned over the discriminatory policies of Ukrainian authorities towards ethnic Russians, Hungarians and other ethnicities living in this country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference in the wake of the talks with his Hungarian counter Peter Szijjarto.

"Of course, we touched upon the situation in Ukraine. Naturally, we are deeply concerned by the discriminatory policies of the Kiev authorities, who violate the rights of ethnic Russians, Hungarians and other ethnicities that have been living in what is now Ukraine for centuries," Lavrov said.

The Minister noted that Russia and Hungary share a common position that the Minsk Agreements must be implemented.

"We share a common position about the absence of alternatives to consecutive implementation of the Minsk complex of measures, which Ukrainian authorities keep undermining," Lavrov said.