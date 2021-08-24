Russia expects France to take action in support of Minsk Agreements — embassy

PARIS, August 24. /TASS/. Moscow expects Paris to facilitate the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, the Russian embassy in France said on Twitter, responding to French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester’s remarks on Crimea.

"We expect France to encourage Ukraine to implement the Minsk Agreements and the decisions that were made at the Paris summit of the Normandy Four group," the Russian diplomatic mission pointed out.

The embassy stressed that "96.77% of the peninsula’s residents supported Crimea’s reunification with Russia at the 2014 referendum."

Riester earlier wrote on Twitter that "France has not and will not recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol." "France will continue to work for the peaceful restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty over Crimea, and I confirmed that at the Crimean Platform summit," he added.

After a coup took place in Ukraine in February 2014, authorities in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol held a referendum on reuniting with Russia. Most voters supported the idea (96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in the city of Sevastopol). On March 18, 2014, Russian president Vladimir Putin signed the treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia, which was later ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament). However, Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

The Crimean Platform was initiated by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in order to coordinate international efforts to bring Crimea back into Ukraine’s jurisdiction. According to the organizers, the first session of the Crimean Platform, held on August 23, brought together representatives of more than 40 countries and international organizations. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow "will take note of the position" of countries participating in the event "and will draw conclusions.".