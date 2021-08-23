Russia deems four evangelical organizations from Latvia, Ukraine undesirable

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office deemed four evangelical organizations from Latvia and Ukraine undesirable in Russia, the Office press service told TASS.

"Following the examination of materials filed in the Prosecutor General’s Office, a decision was made to deem undesirable the following non-governmental organizations: the New Generation international Christian movement (Latvia), the New Generation Evangelical Christian Church (Latvia), the New Generation Spiritual Directorate of the Evangelist Christians (Ukraine), the New Generation International Biblical College spiritual educational facility (Ukraine)," the Office said.

The agency explained that these organizations have been deemed undesirable because their activities pose a threat to the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation.

When an organization is deemed undesirable in Russia, it is prohibited from establishing new structural units and commanded to cease the operation of already existing divisions.

"Operation of such organizations in the Russian Federation carries administrative and criminal responsibility under Russian law," the Office noted.

The Office’s ruling has been forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion of these organizations to the list of organizations deemed undesirable in Russia.