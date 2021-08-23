Head of Russia-led bloc calls for end to confrontation in Afghanistan’s northern provinces

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has urged the parties to the internal Afghan conflict to establish dialogue and cease military confrontation in Afghanistan’s northern provinces.

"Of course, we are calling to stop this confrontation, to establish internal Afghan dialogue and to form the state power in Afghanistan considering the interests of all nationalities and communities residing there. The confrontation that is currently growing between the northern provinces and the Taliban (outlawed in Russia — TASS) may have the gravest consequences both for the Afghan people and for the region in general. So everything should be done in order to avoid this confrontation," he said at an online briefing on Monday.

An emergency session of the CSTO Collective Security Council was held in a video conference format chaired by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. It was scheduled because of the recent events in Afghanistan. The leaders of the CSTO states discussed the security issues of the CSTO countries in the context of the events in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Monday, the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reported that the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council would be held in the Tajik capital on September 16.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced that, according to the constitution, in the absence of the head of state he became the caretaker president and urged the Afghan people to join the resistance against the Taliban radical movement.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization and its activities are outlawed nationwide.