Russia-led CSTO bloc leaders say vital to prevent online extremist recruitment — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Leaders of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have stressed the importance of preventing recruitment of their citizens into the ranks of extremists through social media platform and the Internet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"It was noted that it’s crucial to prevent Islamism from infiltrating CSTO member states and thwart attempts to recruit citizens of our countries to join extremist ranks, particularly through social media platform and the Internet," Peskov underlined when speaking about the urgent session of the CSTO Collective Security Council held on Monday.

Also, according to him, "the Afghan drug trafficking problem is still extremely pressing." The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that the CSTO would carefully track developments in this area.