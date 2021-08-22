EU’s participation in Crimean Platform to tell adversely on Russia-EU dialogue - diplomat

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The participation of European countries and European Union officials in the Crimean Platform forum will tell adversely on Russian-EU relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"Naturally, it will tell negatively. And those who are planning to take part are fully aware of it," he said when asked about possible impacts of the EU leaders’ participation in the forum.

According to Grushko, Moscow will consider the forum as "political performance that will have no impact on the reality that emerged after the expression of will by Crimeans."

The establishment of the Crimean Platform was announced in September 2020 by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Kiev sees its goal in coordinating international efforts to bring Crimea back into Ukraine’s jurisdiction. The platform is expected to be launched on August 23, when the so-called inauguration summit will be held. Commenting on the upcoming meeting initiated by Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West would "continue to groom the neo-Nazi and racist sentiment of the current Ukrainian government.".