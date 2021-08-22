Japan’s authorities probing nationality of individual allegedly arrived from Russia

TOKYO, August 22. /TASS/. Sapporo immigration bureau authorities continue investigating the personal background and the nationality of the individual that allegedly sailed up from the Russian Island of Kunashir to submit a petition for asylum in Japan, the Russian Consulate-General in Sapporo told TASS.

"We contacted the immigration bureau and its staff confirmed that this individual is with them. They are still investigating his personal background and nationality," the Russian consulate said.

On August 20, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing Japan’s government sources, that an unnamed Russian national sailed from Kunashir to Hokkaido, seeking for the asylum. He was transferred to the immigration bureau staff that would either give him a temporary permit to stay in Japan or deport him. The distance between Kunashir and Hokkaido is about 20 km.