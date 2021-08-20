Russia finds worrisome Kiev’s actual refusal to comply with Minsk deal — Putin

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia finds worrisome Kiev’s statements tantamount to its rejection of the Minsk Accords.

"We find it worrisome the Ukrainian side at official negotiations tells the media something different from what it pronounces while addressing the domestic audience. In fact, I would like to stress this - suffice it to take a look at statements by top officials - this indicates that it has no intention to comply with the Minsk Accords," Putin told a news conference following talks with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel in Moscow on Friday.

He pointed out that Ukraine’s adoption of a new law on the transit period policy for Donbass would in fact mean Kiev’s pullout from Minsk-2.

"Today I told the Federal Chancellor that the Ukrainian government has proposed another bill. If this law is passed, it will mean - please read it, it is surely uploaded to the website - it will mean Ukraine’s actual unilateral pullout from the Minsk process," Putin said. He urged Merkel to put pressure on Kiev to prevent this law from being passed.

"Not because something there contradicts the Minsk Accords. Everything there contradicts the Minsk Accords. This would mean Ukraine’s actual withdrawal from these agreements. I hope that the Federal Chancellor during her visit [Merkel will be in Kiev on August 22] will exert certain pressure on the Ukrainian authorities and the law will not be passed," Putin said.

He recalled that the Minsk Accords had been supported by the UN Security Council in a special resolution and "in this sense acquired the format of an international regulation".