Merkel’s summit with Putin to cover Libyan peace process

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin clarified that the Libyan peace process would be among the topics that he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are currently hashing over in the Kremlin.

"We met [last time], I think it was more than a year ago at a conference on Libya, that was held in Berlin at your initiative," Putin said.

"By the way, thanks to this effort [that conference] a lot was accomplished in that direction but we will touch upon it later," Putin noted.

The Russian head of state said he was glad to welcome the chancellor and her colleagues to the Kremlin. Before the meeting, which is in progress in the Green Drawing Room of the Grand Kremlin Palace, Putin handed Merkel a bouquet of flowers.

Those present at Merkel’s farewell summit with Putin held in a narrow format are Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov from the Russian side, while Berlin is represented by German Government Spokesperson Steffen Seibert and Christina Beinhoff, Deputy Director-General, Foreign and Security Policy of Germany's Federal Chancellery. After the protocol part, the talks continued behind the closed doors.