Putin, Tokayev to discuss situation in Afghanistan on August 21 in Moscow

MOSCOW/NUR-SULTAN, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow on Saturday, the Kremlin press service reported.

"It is planned to discuss the key issues of the development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance as well as review a number of pressing issues on the regional agenda, particularly considering the situation in Afghanistan," the statement said.

As president’s spokesman Berik Uali wrote on his Facebook page, the heads of state will exchange opinions on the issues of regional security and integration processes in the Eurasian space.