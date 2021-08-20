EAEU prime ministers agree to set up working group on climate agenda

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, August 20. /TASS/. Heads of governments of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states agreed to set up a high-level working group on the climate agenda at a meeting of the Eurasian intergovernmental council on Friday.

A decree has been approved "on formation of a high-level working group on developing proposals to bring closer the positions of the Eurasian Economic Union’s member-states within the framework of the climate agenda," according to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The formation of such a group was initiated by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at the meeting of the intergovernmental council. He urged the member-states to join efforts on the climate track in order to stop global changes and protect the environment.