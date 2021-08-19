Moscow provided $3 million in humanitarian aid to Kabul in 2020 — Zakharova

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russia provided $3 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in 2020, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Tula News Service on Instagram in an interview.

She recalled that Russia regularly provided support for Afghanistan via different channels, including the UN World Food Program.

"Since 2020 humanitarian aid to Afghanistan reached about $3 million," she said. "Amid the pandemic Russia supplied medical equipment to Afghanistan.

In June-November 2020, within the framework of assistance in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic Russia delivered to Afghanistan more than one tonne of humanitarian cargoes: 150 sets of single component test systems for 15,000 tests, chemical agents for laboratory diagnostics, infrared thermometers, medical masks, protection suits, antiseptics and so on," Zakharova said.

For further systematic work along these lines it will be essential to wait for public administration institutions to go operational in the country, she said.

"The Afghan leadership has fled the country. The government machinery is stalled in principle. Everything else, apart from security issues and primary contacts, which are in progress as we know from our ambassador, everything else will depend in the first place on the emergence and recreation of public administration offices and the resumption of their work," Zakharova stated.