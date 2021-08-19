Putin, Italian PM discuss situation in Afghanistan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"The focus was on the situation in Afghanistan. The parties emphasized the importance of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe and ensuring the safety of the country’s people. They also highlighted the need to continue combating the spread of terrorist ideas and the threat of drug trafficking coming from Afghanistan," the statement reads.

Putin and Draghi "called for consolidating international efforts, particularly within the G20 that Italy is presiding, in order to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan," the Kremlin press service added.

The parties also expressed that they both were interested in developing mutually beneficial ties between Russia and Italy in various fields.

The conversation was initiated by Italy. Putin and Draghi agreed to maintain contact.

Members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, taking control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens, including and diplomats, from Afghanistan.