Russian MPs draw up bill to ban Russophobes from visiting country

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Lawmakers from United Russia have drafted a bill to prohibit foreigners, who have shown hatred or enmity towards the Russian-speaking population or insulted World War II veterans, from entering the country, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications and Deputy Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia Party Alexander Khinshtein stated on Thursday.

"The draft law stipulates a ban on foreigners and stateless persons from entering Russia for a number of reasons," Khinshtein said. In particular, it refers to people who "incite hatred, enmity, and humiliate people on a national, racial, religious, or linguistic basis, or insult the defenders of the Fatherland’s memory, and humiliate the honor and dignity of World War II veterans."

According to the Russian MP, the grounds for the entry ban will also be the desecration of Russia’s military symbols, damage to military graves, monuments, and other landmarks memorializing those killed in the defense of the Fatherland; the spread of deliberately false information about the USSR’s activities during the war years, or about veterans as well as propaganda, or the demonstration, and/or production of Nazi or extremist symbols; the denial of the facts established by the Nuremberg Tribunal, or any backing of Nazi war crimes.

"However, a ban on entry does not mean indulgence. Every Russophobic move should receive an appropriate legal assessment from the authorities of those states where this happens. This is exactly what Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke about with his Kazakh and Kyrgyz counterparts the day before," Khinshtein recalled.

It is proposed to amend the law on the "procedure for leaving and entering Russia" in terms of expanding the grounds for prohibiting entry into the country. According to Khinshtein, the Russian Interior Ministry strongly supports the concept of the bill drawn up by the United Russia deputies.