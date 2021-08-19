Russia returns Ukraine’s protest note over Lavrov’s trip to Crimea without consideration

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has returned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry its note of protest over Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s trip to Crimea without consideration, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"On August 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry returned without consideration the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s note of protest over Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s trip to Crimea for participation in the activities of the art cluster Tavrida," she said.

"The note was returned because it contained unacceptable terminology, which the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry used while trying to call into question Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea," Zakharova said.

She stressed that it is high for the Ukrainian counterparts to realize that the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol are Russian territories. Zakharova pointed out that Russia was the only country in the world where the Ukrainian language in two regions enjoyed the same status as in Ukraine.

"Regrettably, there is no such reciprocity from Kiev," she added.

"We are urging the Ukrainian side to end attempts at encroachment on the territorial integrity of our country. We confirm that such notes of protest concerning Crimea and other constituent territories of Russia will be continuously turned down further on," Zakharova concluded.