No grounds to believe trade ties with Afghanistan will stand still — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. There are no grounds to believe that trade and economic relations between Russia and Afghanistan cannot develop, the official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing on Thursday.

"It is premature to comment on that so far," Zakharova said, responding to a question about prospects for bilateral trade and economic ties. "At the same time, we have no grounds to believe that they will not have an impetus for further development after tuning up the functioning system of government agencies and restoring the peace in Afghanistan’s society," she noted.

On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and fled the country. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.