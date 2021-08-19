Putin, Tokayev to participate in Russia-Kazakhstan transregional cooperation forum

NUR-SULTAN, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart will participate in the transregional cooperation forum of the two countries, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday.

"We are preparing to another forum of transregional cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan with participation of heads of states," Mishustin said.

"The potential of joint work is huge. Trade and economic cooperation is developing quite fast. Mutual trade turnover soared by more than a third in the first half of 2021," he said, adding that trade turnover is expected to hit record level by the end of the year.

Russian PM also noted the successful investment cooperation between the two countries. Particularly, Russian businessmen participate in 32 large projects in Kazakhstan, whereas Kazakh colleagues are actively involved in projects in Russia.