Diplomat says no need for Moscow-led alliance to contribute to tensions over Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry sees no need for the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to contribute to any tensions over the situation in Afghanistan by "demonstrating force", Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told reporters on Thursday.

"The situation in Afghanistan has always been a matter of discussion by the CSTO. The states have held consultations, and announcements have been made," he said, adding that "Russia is conducting bilateral negotiations with Kazakhstan."

Pankin stressed that "the mission of the CSTO is to protect the southern boundaries, primarily Tajikistan and Turkmenistan."

"If you are referring to more radical measures, [we will react] as the conditions for that arise, God forbid. For now, there is no need to whip up tensions in order to demonstrate force," he said, responding to a question from TASS.