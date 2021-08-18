{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Power transfer in Afghanistan

Putin, Iranian president focus on Afghanistan crisis, efforts for peace

According to the Kremlin, they focused attention on the current developments in Afghanistan and expressed their readiness to help in establishing peace and stability in that country

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed the Afghanistan crisis in a phone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said after their conversation.

"[They] focused attention on the current developments in Afghanistan and expressed their readiness to help in establishing peace and stability in that country," the statement says.

The phone call was the first between Putin and Raisi, who took office as Iran’s president in early August. The Kremlin pointed out that the presidents agreed in their phone conversation to continue personal contacts.

After the United States announced the end of its military operation in Afghanistan and started to pull out troops, the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) mounted an offensive against government forces and swept into Kabul on August 15, meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Western countries are evacuating their citizens, including diplomats.

On February 14, 2003, Russia’s Supreme Court handed down a ruling declaring the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. It is outlawed in Russia.

Charter flights for evacuation of Russians from Afghanistan are considered — embassy
The Taliban movement entered Kabul on August 15 without encountering any resistance and had the city under control within a matter of hours. A number of countries are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers
Taliban announces establishing control of entire territory of Afghanistan
The Taliban said in a statement that "there are no hostilities in the capital of the country"
Russia, China can moderate crash landing of ‘puppet Afghan government,’ expert says
According to the professor of international law at the University of Illinois, "Russia and China are doing their best to moderate the situation"
Taliban seizes control of Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase
The Taliban also seized the Bagram prison where about 5,000 convicts are being held
Lavrov, Blinken discuss situation in Afghanistan after its president’s flight
The conversation was initiated by the US side
Future attempts to disrupt Nord Stream 2 project are doomed to failure — Lavrov
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the completion of two gas pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany
Ashraf Ghani should go on trial before Afghan people for fleeing country — Russian envoy
Afghanistan’s President earlier announced that he was stepping down to prevent bloodshed and left the country
Over 40 Afghan aircraft forced to land by Uzbek Air Force in Temrez
Apart from that, 158 Afghan nationals have been detained by Uzbek border guards
Taliban suspends all flights from Kabul airport — TV
Earlier, all commercial flights from the Kabul airport were cancelled
Bridge over Amur between Russian and China finished
The design speed of trains will be 100 km/h, the throughput of the bridge will reach 21 mln tonnes per year
US does not want to be responsible for its geopolitical experiments, Russian diplomat says
After the US announced the end of the military operation in Afghanistan, the Taliban launched an offensive on government forces and by August 15, entered Kabul without encountering any resistance
Taliban raises its flag above presidential palace in Kabul
Taliban also announced that its forces had assumed responsibility for the security of the presidential palace
US has no grounds to claim leadership in Afghan settlement — Russian lawmaker
Its attempt "to quickly knock together a coalition of six or seven nations is apparently ineffective," as there is not a single Afghanistan neighbor among them, Konstantin Kosachev noted
Light military transport aircraft crashes in Moscow region — United Aircraft Corporation
According to preliminary reports, the aircraft caught fire on impact
Afghan President Ghani flees Kabul in helicopter stuffed with cash — Russian embassy
President of Afghanistan left the country after the Taliban radical militant group started to take control of government buildings
Russia will not hurry to recognize Taliban regime in Afghanistan — special envoy
However, the diplomat said he hoped for establishing friendly relations between Moscow and Afghanistan’s new leadership
International community made several mistakes in Afghanistan — Britain’s defense secretary
Earlier, Ben Wallace said that in his opinion the way the US pulled out of Afghanistan was a mistake and that the West would have to face the consequences of that decision
EU recognized Taliban victory in Afghanistan
EU ready to begin dialogue with them
Presidents of US, Venezuela, Turkey, Ukraine to address UN General Assembly
High-level meetings of the General Assembly will start on September 21
Kabul situation better under Taliban than it was under President Ghani — Russian envoy
The fighters of the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul encountering no resistance on August 15 and established full control of the Afghan capital within several hours
Uzbek top brass confirms Afghan military plane crash in border region
US President Joe Biden announced a decision on April 14 to wrap up the military operation in Afghanistan
Taliban vows safety to all foreigners, diplomatic missions in Kabul
Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that "fighters of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan were urged to ensure safety in Kabul and other cities of the country"
Russia’s Soyuz-2 carrier rocket sent to Baikonur for launch of Prichal module to ISS
Earlier, Roscosmos Chief announced that the launch of the nodal module was scheduled for November 24 this year
Biden made "historic mistake" in Afghanistan — former Italian prime minister
He believes there should be an international coalition, which will "take into account the mistakes of the past few years and will not cede the territory to the cutthroats"
Moscow entered the top 15 ranking of innovative cities in Europe
"Even in an epidemiologically difficult year, Moscow managed to improve its indicators relative to other European cities," said the Deputy Moscow Mayor for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations
Taliban declare amnesty for Afghan government officials — agency
Taliban members entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, meeting no resistance, and took control of the entire city
Putin, Mirziyoyev discuss situation in Afghanistan — Kremlin
The two presidents will keep in touch further on, the press-service added
Afghan VP under Ghani Amrullah Saleh declares himself caretaker president
"As per the constitution of Afghanistan, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP [first vice president] becomes the caretaker President," he recalled
Russian diplomat says panic at Kabul airport was provoked by US
Earlier, it was reported that three people had died after falling from a high altitude while trying to leave the country getting hooked on a US Air Force plane
Russia establishes working contacts with new Afghan authorities, Foreign Ministry says
According to the Foreign Ministry, the Russian side is carefully monitoring the situation unfolding in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s rise to power "following a practically complete absence of resistance on the part of the national armed forces trained by the US and its allies"
Ex-President of Ukraine castigates Kiev for abandoning cordial ties with Russia
Viktor Yanukovich stated that abandoning good-neighborly relations with Russia was the biggest mistake in the country's 30-year-long history of independence
Afghan president, first lady arrive to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent — Al Jazeera
Earlier, Ghani said he had left the country to prevent bloodshed, but did not specify his destination
Taliban now controls all districts of Kabul — spokesman
In his words, the radical movement’s leaders made the decision to enter the Afghan capital following reports of plunder and instability there
No need for evacuation of Russian embassy in Kabul, says mission
The Taliban movement guarantees the safety of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office told TASS earlier on Sunday
Russian Navy warship enters English Channel in long-distance deployment
The naval taskforce also includes the corvette Gremyashchiy of the Pacific Fleet and the minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov of the Black Sea Fleet
Kabul airport stampede, shooting leave 40 dead — TV
According to the news reports, despite the Taliban’s calls to stay at home and tragic deaths of people who fell from planes’ landing gears to their deaths on Monday, crowds are still arriving at the airport in hopes to leave the country and its new regime
Russia ready to cooperate with Afghanistan’s interim government — embassy in Kabul
Earlier, the Russian embassy said the situation in Kabul was "somewhat strained, but no war is on in the city"
Press review: Why Kabul surrendered without a fight and cost of Russia’s natural disasters
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 16th
Russia has no concerns that Afghanistan will resemble Islamic State — diplomat
Zamir Kabulov also called for monitoring developments in Afghanistan step-by-step because it is easy to stray away from reality "with a rich imagination"
Russian embassy in Kabul to keep working as usual, no threat to personnel
The Russian embassy in Afghanistan will do its utmost to help Russian citizens of Afghan descent to resettle to Russia, ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov
Russian Ambassador to Kabul will meet with coordinator from Taliban leadership on Tuesday
The details of the external protection of the diplomatic mission of Russia to be discussed during the meeting
Preparations for creation of customs zone on Kuril Islands to be finalized by September
The remaining parameters will be announced at the WEF
Taliban places Russian Embassy in Kabul under protection — presidential envoy
On Tuesday, Russia’s Ambassador to Afghanistan will have a meeting with the Taliban coordinator to discuss security for the Russian diplomatic mission
Rescue work underway in Moscow Region at crash site of Ilyushin Il-112V military aircraft
The fate of the crew is still unknown
Taliban confirm ‘no one will harm a hair on Russian diplomats’ heads’ — Russian envoy
According to Dmitry Zhirnov, peaceful life continues in the Afghan capital
Observers from four NATO countries to take part in International Army Games — Shoigu
The 7th Army-2021 International Army Games will run on August 22-September 4, 2021
Latest diesel-electric sub built for Russian Pacific Fleet enters state trials
Project 636.3 submarines are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tonnes
Russian diplomat slams US for ignoring evacuation pleas of Afghans in Kabul airport
Earlier, videos emerged online from Kabul International Airport depicting hundreds of people storming through fences and trying to climb boarding ramps to fly out of the country
Taliban says it asked President Ghani to cede power peacefully, but he fled
Earlier reports the Taliban have entered Kabul, taken the presidential palace and will gain full control of the Afghan capital within several hours
Russia’s Pobeda air carrier waives contract for Boeing 737 MAX
Russia is not among states that certified the aircraft for use on its territory
Former interior minister Ahmad Jalali to head Afghan transitional administration
He assumed the duties of the head of the interim administration in Afghanistan
