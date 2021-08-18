Putin, Iranian president focus on Afghanistan crisis, efforts for peace

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi discussed the Afghanistan crisis in a phone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said after their conversation.

"[They] focused attention on the current developments in Afghanistan and expressed their readiness to help in establishing peace and stability in that country," the statement says.

The phone call was the first between Putin and Raisi, who took office as Iran’s president in early August. The Kremlin pointed out that the presidents agreed in their phone conversation to continue personal contacts.

After the United States announced the end of its military operation in Afghanistan and started to pull out troops, the radical Taliban movement (banned in Russia) mounted an offensive against government forces and swept into Kabul on August 15, meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Western countries are evacuating their citizens, including diplomats.

On February 14, 2003, Russia’s Supreme Court handed down a ruling declaring the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. It is outlawed in Russia.