Russia’s Deputy PM orders review of port safety regulations

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko instructed ministries and agencies to review the current regulations in the field of safety of operation of marine terminals for the transshipment of dangerous goods. This information is contained in an order issued by the Deputy Prime Minister seen by TASS.

The relevant order was issued to the ministries of natural resources and transport, technical, transport and environment protection watchdogs. The deadline to review the regulations is before September 6, 2021.

"I request to review current regulations in the sphere of operational safety of marine terminals during the transshipment of hazardous goods and pollutants carried as the cargo as well as the safety of bunkering of vessels," the document says.

Abramchenko also ordered to prepare proposals for improvement of current legislation concerning the prevention and response to environmental pollution if required.

The official earlier ordered Russian regulators to inspect operators of seaport terminals dealing with petroleum products throughput after the oil spill near Novorossiysk.