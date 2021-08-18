Collective West’s solidarity fails to stand the test of Afghanistan, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Afghanistan's political upheaval has revealed that the collective West is capable of showing solidarity only in words and in its unified Russophobic policy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Judging by the situation in Afghanistan (by the way, by analogy with countering the pandemic), the collective West is only able to demonstrate its notorious ‘solidarity’ in two cases: in relation to Russia, when it is necessary to resort to Russophobia, and in words," she noted.

On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and fled the country. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.