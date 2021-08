MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia intends to retaliate to the expulsion of its diplomat from North Macedonia on the basis of reciprocity, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"Naturally, as is customary in diplomatic relations, relevant steps will follow from our side," he said.

Earlier, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that the country was expelling another Russian diplomat.