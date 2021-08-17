Russian diplomat questions whether US, NATO met their goals in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has suggested assessing whether the United States and NATO have accomplished their objectives in Afghanistan.

"So much has been said in Washington about how the goals set in Afghanistan have been achieved that I feel like clarifying [the issue]," she wrote on her Telegram channel. The diplomat recalled that the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) had been created by the decision of the UN Security Council of December 20, 2001. "UN Security Council Resolution 1386 clearly states that the aim of the International Security Assistance Force is to assist the Afghan Interim Authority in maintaining security in Kabul and adjacent areas, so that the Afghan Interim Authority, as well as United Nations personnel, can work in conditions of safety," she stressed.

The diplomat noted that, in October 2003, the UN Security Council decided to expand the mission beyond Kabul. "The expansion proceeded gradually, and it was completed in October 2006 when the International Force assumed responsibility for maintaining security throughout the country. The purpose of expanding the contingent in Afghanistan was to curb the activity of militants from the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), giving Afghans time to take control over the country into their own hands," she explained.

"Now you can draw your own conclusions on whether or not the goals were met," Zakharova added.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul without encountering any resistance and started to take control of official state buildings abandoned by government forces. As events further unfolded, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The Taliban later announced that they had established control over all districts of the Afghan capital.