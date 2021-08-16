Russia maintains contacts with all Afghan parties — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Moscow maintains contacts with all Afghan parties, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Russia maintains contacts with all forces in Afghanistan. We are doing this because, among other things, there is a United Nations Security Council resolution of 2020 which called on countries to maintain contacts with all the parties," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

After the United States announced the end of an armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops, the Taliban (a radical movement outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul after meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was resigning to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy employees.