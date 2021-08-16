Staff of Russian embassy in Kabul did not leave mission for past two days, ambassador says

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Kabul restricted its staff from leaving the mission’s territory yesterday and today, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov told the Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station on Monday.

"Yesterday and today - no," he said in response to a corresponding question. "Yesterday it wasn’t necessary due to this power vacuum, disturbances. Today we introduced restrictions as well," he explained.

The ambassador added that he intended to "drive around the city" together with the Taliban representatives in order to ensure the situation was safe. At the same time, the Taliban proposed to take any route at the embassy’s discretion in response to a corresponding inquiry, the diplomat noted.

On August 15, the militants of the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance and within several hours took complete control of the capital. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani left the country. Western countries are evacuating their residents and embassy staff.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. Its activities are outlawed nationwide.