US halts evacuation flights from Kabul to restore order

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. The United States has halted evacuation flights from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport to clear the runway of people struggling to get on a plane, CBS reported, citing Pentagon sources.

According to the news outlet, at least five people "have been killed in the chaos." It is unclear when flights will resume.

On August 15, members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul meeting no resistance and started to take control of government buildings and police stations abandoned by government forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. Western countries are evacuating their diplomats and other embassy personnel from Afghanistan.