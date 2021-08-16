Russia hopes for more favorable scenario in Afghanistan — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready for any scenario in Afghanistan but hopes for a more favorable one for itself and its allies, Russian presidential special envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Russian foreign ministry’s second Asia department, Zamir Kabulov, said on Monday.

"In principle, we are ready for any developments but hope for a more favorable one for Russia and its allies," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He also said he had spoken with US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad earlier in the day.

According to the Russian diplomat, the extended Troika format, involving Russia, the United States, China, and Pakistan, on the Afghan settlement has proved to be useful.

According to Al-Arabiya, Taliban militants entered the Afghan capital city of Kabul without striking a blow on Sunday and began to take state institutions abandoned by government forces. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Later, the Taliban said it had established control over all of Kabul’s neighborhoods.