It is up to China to decide its policy in Afghanistan — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. China’s leaders know better what their country’s foreign policy should look like, including concerning Afghanistan, Russian presidential special envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Russian foreign ministry’s second Asia department, Zamir Kabulov, said on Monday, commenting on media reports about China’s plans to establish relations with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) authority.

"The Chinese leaders know better how they should conduct their foreign policy, including in Afghanistan. I am in charge of only that part of Russia’s foreign policy that is in my competence," he said in an interview with TV Channel One.

According to Al-Arabiya, Taliban militants entered the Afghan capital city of Kabul without striking a blow on Sunday and began to take state institutions abandoned by government forces. President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country. Later, the Taliban said it had established control over all of Kabul’s neighborhoods.